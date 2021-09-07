Karen Kay Hansen

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, please meet at Gate 2. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.