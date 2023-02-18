Karen K. Krause, 83 years of age, of Adams, passed away at the Gold Crest Retirement Center on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 near Adams to Herbert and Myrtle (Zuver) Krause. Karen was a member of the Adams United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her brother Kent (Patty) Krause; nephew Steven (Jodi) Krause; niece Mary Krause; and great-nephews Curtis and Derek Krause, all of Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dennis Krause; and nephew Paul Krause.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Hooker Cemetery near Adams. Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams with the family greeting friends from 6-8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Adams United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Karen's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams.