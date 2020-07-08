Karen Lynn (Grefe) Reynolds

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Peace United Methodist Church in Plymouth. To comply with current pandemic guidelines, family members and Tri County Schools staff and administration are invited to attend the service at the church. For all other guests, the service will be live-streamed at the Plymouth Community Center as well as on the funeral home's Facebook page. Inurnment will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, R. Plymouth. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family greeting friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Due to the current pandemic situation, everyone is asked to wear a mask to all these events and practice social distancing. There will also be no public reception following the services. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jeff and Karen Reynolds Scholarship Fund, Karen Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Fund at Community Players, the Reynolds TeamMates Scholarship Fund, and the Tri County Music Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Karen's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.