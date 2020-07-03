Karen Lynn (Grefe) Reynolds

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Peace United Methodist Church in Plymouth. To comply with current pandemic guidelines, family members and Tri County Schools staff and administration are invited to attend the service at the church. For all other guests, the service will be live-streamed at the Plymouth Community Center as well as on the funeral home's Facebook page. Inurnment will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, R. Plymouth. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family greeting friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m.. Due to the current pandemic situation, everyone is asked to wear a mask to all these events and practice social distancing. There will also be no public reception following the services.