Karen Kay (Vonasek) Rownd, age 79, of Lincoln, formerly Beatrice/Wymore passed away peacefully at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Brookside in Lincoln on March 4, 2023. Karen was the daughter of Charles and Irene (Svoboda) Vonasek born May 25, 1943 in rural Gage County, Nebraska. She attended Union Center School and was a graduate of Wymore High School. Shelived in the Wymore/Beatrice area most of her life. She was married to Jerrel Rownd on December 30, 1961. Together they had two (twin) sons. They divorced in September, 1971. Karen never remarried having raised her two sons the best that she could. She was employed as a machinist at Dempster's in Beatrice for a good number of years and worked at various other jobs in the area. She loved to cook, tend to her plants, craft things and crochet was a passion of hers especially later in life. She was quite good and meticulous with each of these endeavors. She could recite recipes with explicit detail from memory. Failing health caused her to move from Beatrice three years ago to a nursing home in Lincoln where she could be closer to family.