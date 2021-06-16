Karen Wallinger

Karen J. Nannen-Wallinger, 81 years of age, of Odell passed away at the Journey House in Lincoln Sunday morning, June 13, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA to Gene A. and Rosalie C. (Berg) Stanosheck and graduated from Odell High School. Karen and Lyle P. Nannen were married from August 19, 1961 until he passed away on January 7, 2009. She had been employed as a legal secretary at the Carlson Law Office in Randolph, until retiring in 2006. She and Lyle then moved back to Odell to live in the house that she had grown up in 2007. Karen and Rick Wallinger were married on November 28, 2011. Karen was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odell and had been a member of the Altar Society; and member of Chapter EA, PEO. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her friends, and was a master seamstress. Karen was a “coaches' wife” for many years, loved sports (especially all Husker sports), loved to decorate her home, and was a very proud grandmother.