Karl Lent Pastor

Pastor Karl Lent, 71, of Lincoln passed away on March 4, 2020. Born in Benicia, CA and moved to Napa, CA and graduated from Napa H.S. and Junior College in Napa and graduated from Sacramento State University. Karl went to Seminary at Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, IL. He graduated in 1974 and moved to Fairbury for an Intern Year then came back to Davenport-Shickley, Bruning-Ong for 3 years. He moved to North Platte where he served as Associate Pastor for a year and met Katherine who was the secretary there. They married in May 1978 and a month later moved to Eustis and Farnam, NE. After that, they served Callaway, Morning Star, Imperial, Lamar, Sidney, Fairbury, Hersey, Sutherland, Ashland, Rising City, Shelby, DeWitt, Pickrell, NE and retired in 2011and served Plymouth and Daykin part-time and finally retired in 2017. They moved to Lincoln and began worshipping at First United Methodist Church. Survived by his wife Katherine, nieces and nephews.