Katharina Brenneis

Katharina Melinda Brenneis

Katharina (Tena) Melinda Brenneis formerly from Hollenberg, KS passed away, on June 29, 2021, at Mike and Tena's farmhouse, she was 102 years, 2 months, and 13 days old. Tena was born on April 16, 1919 to Henry & Marie (Janzen) Buller in Canada.

Services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury with burial in Joy Creek Cemetery – Hollenberg. A lunch will be served at the funeral home at noon. Viewing will be Thursday & Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The family will be at the funeral home to greet friends Friday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice in care of the funeral home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

