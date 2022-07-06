Katherine Wehrbein

Katherine Anne Wehrbein
Katherine Anne (Steinauer) Wehrbein, 91 of Burchard, passed away on July 5, 2022. She was born April 3, 1931.
Mass of Christian Burial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Father Michael Christensen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. July 7, 2022 at the Wherry Mortuary in Pawnee City. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Services are entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City.