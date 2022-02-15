Kathleen Hubka

Kathleen A. Hubka

Kathleen A. Hubka, 91, of Beatrice, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1930 at Elgin to Howard and Verona Thille. Kathleen attended St. Boniface in Elgin and graduated with a nursing degree from Creighton University. On January 16, 1952, she married Alan Hubka at Papillion and they lived in California. She worked for Contra Costa County Medical for many years, retiring at age 70. She returned to Nebraska in 2000.

Survivors include her son, Gregory Hubka of Beatrice; daughters, Carol (Doug) Krantzman of Beatrice, Kris (Scott) Garecht of Prescott, AZ, and Mary (Paul) Pappalardo, Newark, CA; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Wentworth, Doris Kluthe, and Connie Coughlin; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Verona (Deitering) Thille; her husband, Alan Hubka, who died September 2, 1992; two brothers, Howard Thille and Donald Thille; sister, Marie Legate; grandson, Anthony Hernandez.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, February 24th from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.