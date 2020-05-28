Kathleen J. Ullman

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Burial will be at the Hope Church Cemetery in R. Harbine. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday. A memorial has been established to the St. Mary's Catholic Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kathleen's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.