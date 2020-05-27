Kathleen J. Ullman
Kathleen J. Ullman, age 76 from Wymore, passed away at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society on May 22, 2020. She was born in Beatrice on August 17, 1943 to Arthur and Hilda Stahl and grew up in the Harbine area. She was a graduate of Diller High School and attended the Grand Island School of Business. Kathleen worked for Lottman-Carpenter Construction and Diller Diode. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore and enjoyed animals, sewing, quilting, cooking, and gardening.
Survivors include her sons, James Ullman and wife Monica, John Ullman, and Jason Ullman all of Wymore; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jade Ullman; ex-husband, Lyle Ullman; sister, Carolyn Schroeder; and special friend, Larry Craig.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Burial will be at the Hope Church Cemetery in R. Harbine. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday. A memorial has been established to the St. Mary's Catholic Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kathleen's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
