Kathleen J. Ullman

Kathleen J. Ullman, age 76 from Wymore, passed away at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society on May 22, 2020. She was born in Beatrice on August 17, 1943 to Arthur and Hilda Stahl and grew up in the Harbine area. She was a graduate of Diller High School and attended the Grand Island School of Business. Kathleen worked for Lottman-Carpenter Construction and Diller Diode. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore and enjoyed animals, sewing, quilting, cooking, and gardening.

Survivors include her sons, James Ullman and wife Monica, John Ullman, and Jason Ullman all of Wymore; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jade Ullman; ex-husband, Lyle Ullman; sister, Carolyn Schroeder; and special friend, Larry Craig.