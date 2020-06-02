Kathryn Elizabeth Martin

Kathryn “Katie” Elizabeth (Fry) Martin joined her heavenly family May 30, 2020, 22 days before her 102nd birthday. Kathryn was born during the 1918 pandemic on June 21st to Will and Ella Fry on the family farm east of Holmesville. At three pounds, she struggled those first weeks, but outlived her parents, siblings, husband, two sons, and a granddaughter. Despite her heartache, she always had a smile or a joke for her many friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and babysitting others for several years. She was baptized and confirmed at the Brethren Church of Holmesville. She graduated from Holmesville High School and married Kyle K. Martin on August 5, 1939. They farmed and had a dairy east of Holmesville. They were blessed with two sons, Kenneth and Kent. After Kyle passed away in 1969, Kathryn moved to Beatrice and worked at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital until retirement. She loved to travel with friends on her many bus trips. She was able to live in her own home until the age of 99 when after a fall she moved to Good Samaritan Home in Beatrice.