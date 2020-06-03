Kathryn Elizabeth Martin
View Comments

Kathryn Elizabeth Martin

{{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn Elizabeth Martin

Private family graveside services will be held at the Brethren Cemetery of Holmesville. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will meet and greet friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday following the social distance and CDC guidelines. Memorials will go to the care of the Brethren Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Kathryn Martin, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News