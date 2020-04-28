Kathryn Paul

Kathryn L. Paul, age 69 of Barneston passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1950 in Shenandoah, IA to Donald and Bernice (Acord) Taylor. She was a 1969 graduate of Le Mars High School in Le Mars, IA and then attended Veterinary Tech School in Curtis. She was married to Allen Colgrove in 1971. They later divorced. On November 25, 1986, she was united in marriage to William J. “Bill” Paul. Kathy worked as a veterinary tech for Melvin Pettit for over 20 years. She also cleaned at the State Line Church and enjoyed mowing for the City of Barneston. She loved horses and her dog, Sidney and enjoyed photography, cross stitch, and E-bay.