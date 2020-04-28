Kathryn Paul

Kathryn L. Paul
Kathryn L. Paul, age 69 of Barneston passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1950 in Shenandoah, IA to Donald and Bernice (Acord) Taylor. She was a 1969 graduate of Le Mars High School in Le Mars, IA and then attended Veterinary Tech School in Curtis. She was married to Allen Colgrove in 1971. They later divorced. On November 25, 1986, she was united in marriage to William J. “Bill” Paul. Kathy worked as a veterinary tech for Melvin Pettit for over 20 years. She also cleaned at the State Line Church and enjoyed mowing for the City of Barneston. She loved horses and her dog, Sidney and enjoyed photography, cross stitch, and E-bay.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; daughter, Shelly Colgrove-Havluetzel and husband Scott of Barneston; grandson, Jeramy Colgrove-Havluetzel; sister, Toni Shook and husband Mark of South Sioux City; two step grandsons, Joseph Havluetzel and Tamara; two step great-grandsons; and a host of extended family and friends.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday at the Barneston Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Sign Kathy's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
