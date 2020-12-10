Kathy Cook

Kathy Cook, 72, Beatrice, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was born January 9, 1948 in Fairbury, growing up in the Fairbury and Beatrice area. Kathy graduated from Beatrice High School in 1966, Fairbury Junior College in 1968 and Peru State College in 1971. She worked at the Beatrice State Developmental Center from 1971 to 2010. She was a member of the First Christian Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Kathy enjoyed crafting, hosting family gatherings, games of all kinds, especially trivia games, and was an avid supporter of the Beatrice Community Players.

Survivors include sisters, Gayle DeVine of Omaha and Shirley Moses and husband Mike of Columbus, OH; nieces, Kim Agnew and husband Tim of Omaha, and Kirsten Kinnell and husband Stephan of Columbus, OH; nephew, X.J. Ethan Moses and wife Debra of Denver, CO; many great-nieces; great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Helen (Heidelk) Cook.

Service will be at a later date. No visitation the body has been cremated. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Community Players or the Community Food Pantry, please send to Kim Agnew 6423 South 162 Ave., Omaha, NE 68135. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.