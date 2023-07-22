Kathy Hill, 68

Kathy Ann (Nickeson) Hill was born on February 12, 1955, in Beatrice, NE, to William and Shirley (Brauch) Nickeson, and passed away on July 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her family at the age of 68 years, five months and seven days.

Kathy grew up on a farm south of Beatrice. She attended school in Wymore and graduated from Wymore High School with the Class of 1973. She attended Reese and Sybil School of Hair Design. Kathy was united in marriage to Jerry Hill on August 12, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She was employed at several jobs, but said her greatest accomplishment was raising her four children.

A woman with a nurturing heart, Kathy found joy in gardening and tending to her flowers. She delighted in baking and cooking, sharing her creations with loved ones. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed fishing, treasure hunting at garage sales, and had a special bond with all of her pets. Kathy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Passing on faith to her children was important to her.

Kathy loved playing with her grandchildren. Her presence in their lives was a priceless gift. They created imaginary games together, shared just between grandchild and grandma. She brought laughter and joy everywhere she went. The simple pleasure of ending the games with a glass of chocolate milk became a treasured tradition. While Kathy may not be physically present for her grandchildren's future milestones, her love will forever be a guiding light for generations to come.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Jerry Hill, Seward; children and their spouses: Jennifer (Benjamin) Vineyard, Lincoln, Jacob (Alexandrea) Hill, Lincoln, Jessica (Adam) Snoberger, Grand Island, Johanna (Matthew) Kadavy, Auburn; ten grandchildren: Jude Vineyard, Jesse Vineyard, Maya Snoberger, Everett Kadavy, Coraline Hill, Nathan Snoberger, Ryan Snoberger, Natalie Hill, Levi Vineyard, Luke Snoberger; siblings: Bill (Linda) Nickeson, Karen (Mike) Janssen, Connie (Joel) Cacek; and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley Nickeson.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Kathy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor David Rempfer officiating the service. Graveside and inurnment will follow at Seward Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatrice Humane Society or St. John Lutheran Church.