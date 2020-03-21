Kathy M. Gross

Kathy M. Gross, 70, of Lincoln, died unexpectedly at Bryan East Medical Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born October 7, 1949 in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. She married Michael A. Gonderinger on August 10, 1971. She moved to Beatrice in 1976 and was a stay-at-home mother for several years before working at Ratigan-Schottler and DHHS Vital Records before retiring in Lincoln.

Survivors include two sons, Matthew Gonderinger and wife Michelle of Wylie, TX; and Ryan Gonderinger and wife Michelle of Nehawka; one daughter, Kate Gonderinger of Beatrice; six grandchildren; her mother Ruby (Burcham) Gross of Lincoln; one brother, Jayell Gross of Waco, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Lyle E. Gross, and brother Darrell E. Gross.

Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, there will be a Celebration of Life and a memorial designation at a later undetermined date. www.bmlfh.com

