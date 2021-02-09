Kathy Russell

Kathy Ann (Higgins) Russell, 59 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on December 1, 1961 in Omaha and adopted by Ronald and Marilyn (Niemeyer) Higgins on December 22, 1961. Kathy was baptized in January of 1962, confirmed in April of 1976 and married to Mike Russell on June 12, 1981, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. To this union were born two children, Phillip and Rachel. Kathy worked at many places and the last almost twenty years at Walmart. She enjoyed showing horses with 4-H when she was younger, her cats, crime documentaries and playing games on her computer.