Kathy Russell

Kathy Ann (Higgins) Russell
Kathy Ann (Higgins) Russell, 59 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on December 1, 1961 in Omaha and adopted by Ronald and Marilyn (Niemeyer) Higgins on December 22, 1961. Kathy was baptized in January of 1962, confirmed in April of 1976 and married to Mike Russell on June 12, 1981, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. To this union were born two children, Phillip and Rachel. Kathy worked at many places and the last almost twenty years at Walmart. She enjoyed showing horses with 4-H when she was younger, her cats, crime documentaries and playing games on her computer.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Phillip Russell of Hilo, HI; daughter, Rachel Scott and husband Michael of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Lilly, Caleb and Hazel Scott of Blue Springs; mother, Marilyn Higgins of Beatrice; step-daughter, Jessica Clingan and husband David of Hays, KS; step grandchildren, Elizabeth and Savannah Clingan; parents-in-law, Bob and Joann Russell of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, Mark Russell of Beatrice, John Russell and wife Pam of Filley, Patrick Russell and wife Janene of Jansen; sister-in-law, Julie Weyer and husband Allyn of Wymore; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Higgins on January 24, 2019; grandparents, Fred and Meta Niemeyer, Charles and Florence Higgins; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the church sanctuary. Masks and social distancing will be required. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.