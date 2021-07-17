Katie Pfister

Katie (Frerichs) Pfister went to her heavenly home on June 12, 2021 at the age of 103. Her gentle and loving spirit will forever be a treasured gift to all who knew her. She was born to Annetta and Harm Frerichs in Beatrice. She married Henry Gebhards in 1935, and they had 3 daughters. In 1984, Katie married Edwin Pfister; he had 5 children.