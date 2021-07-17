Katie Pfister

Katie (Frerichs) Pfister
Katie (Frerichs) Pfister went to her heavenly home on June 12, 2021 at the age of 103. Her gentle and loving spirit will forever be a treasured gift to all who knew her. She was born to Annetta and Harm Frerichs in Beatrice. She married Henry Gebhards in 1935, and they had 3 daughters. In 1984, Katie married Edwin Pfister; he had 5 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 2 granddaughters and all 6 of her siblings. Survivors include her daughters, Delores Garrels, Wanieta Schroeder, Arlinda Kolby; stepchildren, Robert, Lloyd (Debbie), Paul (Teresa), Elaine (Todd) Tegeler, and Eileen (Rod) Schmale; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Katie's Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. on July 30 at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell.