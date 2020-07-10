× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kay Marie (Lundeen) Taylor

Kay Marie (Lundeen) Taylor, 78, of Lincoln, formerly of the Steele City area, was born September 26, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was adopted May 11, 1942 by Emerald Myrl Lundeen & Emma Marjorie (Carlson) Lundeen.

Kay was baptized May 17th 1942 by Rev. C. O. Carlson in Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell, Neb. She received her 8th grade Promotion Certificate from Minden School District R-3 in Kearney Co. Nebraska on May 16th, 1955. Kay was confirmed June 6th, 1955 into the Lutheran Church membership by confession of faith, being instructed by Rev. Lauren Youngdale of Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell.

On February 28, 1959 Kay was united in marriage to Lovell Eugene Taylor at her parents farm, in rural Axtell. She received her High School Diploma from Minden High School on May 12, 1959.

Survivors are children Daniel Taylor of Lincoln, David (Linda) Taylor of Hallam, & Dr. Diane Walter of Yuma, Ariz., 8 Grandchildren & 22 Great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Gene, daughter Debra, a grandson & a granddaughter .

Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel. Burial in Steele City Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

