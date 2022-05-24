Keilan Schultz

Keilan J. Schultz

Keilan J. Schultz, age 17 of Wymore passed away as a result of a car accident on May 21, 2022 near Holmesville. He was born on August 6, 2004 in Lincoln to Clarence “Todd” and Cheri (Belding) Schultz. He attended Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Southeast High School before moving to Wymore and was a 2022 graduate of Southern High School. Keilan loved to just live life. He enjoyed skateboarding, riding his bike, gaming, drawing, hanging out with his many friends, and his Mustang.

Those left to mourn his passing are his mother, Cheri Schultz (Darin Michaelis) of Wymore; father, Todd Schultz of Wymore; siblings, Nick (DaLena) Schultz of Beatrice, and Austin Schultz and Bree Schultz of Wymore; nephews, Wyatt and Waylon Schultz; aunts and uncles, Brenda Kiene, Michael (Debra) Schultz, and Jeannie (Anthony) Thomas; grandparents, Warren and Lorraine DeGlopper; Loren and Kathryn Schotte, Clarence Schultz, and Gordon Michaelis; loving extended family, Dakota (Jerrad) Hurley, Dustin Michaelis (Amber Owen), Leslie (Derek) Smith, Chelsea (Tyler) Jones, and Rusty (Sami) Salts; several cousins and a host of other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Angel; uncle, Randy Schultz; grandparents, Doug Belding and Connie Michaelis; great-grandparents, Eldon and Louise Kiene, Robert and Edith Stewart, and Johnny and Rose Schultz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Casual dress is requested. Sign Keilan's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.