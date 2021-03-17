Keith L. Meeske, 84, of Beatrice, died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on March 12, 1937 at the family farm near Daykin. He was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Daykin and graduated from Daykin High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1962. He married Barbara Fox at the Christian Church in Fairbury on May 29, 1966 and they lived in Daykin and Pickrell before moving to Beatrice. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He enjoyed the old country music and could be found in his younger years singing and playing his guitar. His love for country music never waned. Keith suffered the disabling results of congenital leg issues and knee surgeries, which prevented him from enjoying life to the fullest. He held various jobs across mid-Nebraska over the years. Above all he enjoyed horticultural activities in raising many vegetable gardens and flowers, and seeking the challenges some presented.