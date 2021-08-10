Keith Nickeson
Keith Nickeson, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on August 7, 2021, in Lincoln. He was born September 30, 1936, to Ruth and Virgil Nickeson. He graduated from Filley High School and married Anita Busboom on September 27, 1959. They farmed south of Wymore and were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he served on church council. They retired and moved to Lincoln where they joined Sheridan Lutheran Church. Keith served in the Army National Guard and on several local agricultural boards and committees. Keith was a regular attendee at his children and grandchildren's sports games and school activities and loved to find chances to take them fishing. Keith worked with Anita on the University of Nebraska event staff for 15 years during their retirement and continued to raise cattle and spend time on the farm.
Keith is survived by daughters Linda (Henry) Farrens, Diane (Richard) Ray and Darla (Rick) Haugerud; grandchildren Ethan Ray, Holden (Melissa) Ray, Mariah (Luke) Potadle, Leia Farrens, and Megan, Erik, and Nik Haugerud; great-granddaughter, Violet Bea Ray; sisters and brother-in-law Janice Tjaden, Anita and Karl Anderson, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Thees and Irene Busboom, Rosetta Remmers, many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his wife Anita, parents, brothers-in-law Chris Remmers and Delmar Tjaden and parents-in-law Minnie and John T. Busboom.
A visitation for Keith will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln. A reception will follow the interment, back at the Funeral Home in the downstairs reception room. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.