Keith Nickeson, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on August 7, 2021, in Lincoln. He was born September 30, 1936, to Ruth and Virgil Nickeson. He graduated from Filley High School and married Anita Busboom on September 27, 1959. They farmed south of Wymore and were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he served on church council. They retired and moved to Lincoln where they joined Sheridan Lutheran Church. Keith served in the Army National Guard and on several local agricultural boards and committees. Keith was a regular attendee at his children and grandchildren's sports games and school activities and loved to find chances to take them fishing. Keith worked with Anita on the University of Nebraska event staff for 15 years during their retirement and continued to raise cattle and spend time on the farm.