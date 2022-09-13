Keith Thornburg

Keith Allen Thornburg

Keith Allen Thornburg, 73, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on September 10, 1948 in Beatrice to Kenneth and Viola (Buhr) Thornburg. Keith grew up in the Beatrice area and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1967. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from November 6, 1967 to October 2, 1971. His overseas stops included Pearl Harbor, Guam, Midway and Wake Islands, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Keith married Doris Ann Boeding on September 26, 1969 and they were blessed with two children, Amber Lynn and Aaron Thomas. He worked for Hoover Manufacturing of Beatrice for 35 years and his last three years at the Beatrice Middle School before retiring. Keith had a great love for the outdoors and spending time with his hunting buddies at his property out by North Platte. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, Husker football and was an avid dog lover.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Doris of Beatrice; daughter, Amber (Randy) Fox of Lincoln; son, Aaron (Gretchen) Thornburg of Ceresco; grandchildren, Samantha and Joshua Fox, Dylan, Noah and Izabella Thornburg; brother, Eugene Thornburg of Beatrice; brother, Dale (Julie) Thornburg of Beatrice; sister, Jane (Paul) Orndorff of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Kevin (Kerri) Thornburg of DeWitt; several nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Viola (Buhr) Thornburg; parents-in-law, A.J. and Nora Boeding; niece, Kelly Orndorff; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Esther and Larry Hoffman; brother-in-law, Bruce Sedlacek.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by the United States Naval Honor Guard and the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home with the family greeting friends on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.