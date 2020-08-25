Kennedy Rae Sand
Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. A memorial is established to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com
To send flowers to the family of Kennedy Sand, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.