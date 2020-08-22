Kennedy Rae Sand

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. A memorial is established to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com