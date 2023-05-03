Kenneth Passed away just 40 days after his wife Laura. Kenneth and Laura (Hippen) were married on October 10, 1954 and were married for 69 years. Kenneth's parents were Floyd and Helen (Kohn) Mort who were farmers 3 miles west of Pawnee City. Kenneth went to a one room country school named Rosinweed and later transferred to Pawnee City Public School. After graduation from high school Kenneth and Laura farmed until Kenneth entered the US Army in which he was a military policeman. After serving in the army Kenneth and Laura farmed raising milo, wheat and hay. Kenneth did custom corn shelling and custom wheat harvesting in Kansas and western Nebraska. Kenneth had a hog operation and a cow calf operation where he took care of by horseback. Kenneth worked as a driver for Wells Fargo and a federal crop adjuster. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Pawnee City and served as a trustee and the treasure. He was also a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and a lifetime member to the Pawnee County Historical Society and the National Rifle Association. Kenneth's fun times were hunting, fishing, trapping and watching the kids play sports. Kenneth fished from a small homemade boat and was featured in the Nebraskaland Magazine and in the Nebraskaland calendar. Kenneth enjoyed hunting elk, deer, antelope in the mountain states, hunting Mearns quail in New Mexico, javelina pigs in Texas and bear in Arkansas.