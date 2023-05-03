Kenneth Charles Mort, 95
Kenneth Charles Mort was born in Pawnee City, Nebraska on January 5, 1928 and passed away Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at the age of 95.
Kenneth Passed away just 40 days after his wife Laura. Kenneth and Laura (Hippen) were married on October 10, 1954 and were married for 69 years. Kenneth's parents were Floyd and Helen (Kohn) Mort who were farmers 3 miles west of Pawnee City. Kenneth went to a one room country school named Rosinweed and later transferred to Pawnee City Public School. After graduation from high school Kenneth and Laura farmed until Kenneth entered the US Army in which he was a military policeman. After serving in the army Kenneth and Laura farmed raising milo, wheat and hay. Kenneth did custom corn shelling and custom wheat harvesting in Kansas and western Nebraska. Kenneth had a hog operation and a cow calf operation where he took care of by horseback. Kenneth worked as a driver for Wells Fargo and a federal crop adjuster. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Pawnee City and served as a trustee and the treasure. He was also a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and a lifetime member to the Pawnee County Historical Society and the National Rifle Association. Kenneth's fun times were hunting, fishing, trapping and watching the kids play sports. Kenneth fished from a small homemade boat and was featured in the Nebraskaland Magazine and in the Nebraskaland calendar. Kenneth enjoyed hunting elk, deer, antelope in the mountain states, hunting Mearns quail in New Mexico, javelina pigs in Texas and bear in Arkansas.
Kenneth is survived by his son Russell and Loree Mort of Nebraska City and his daughter Peggy (Mort) and Darrell Wininger of Omaha. Jessica (Mort) and David Buell of Omaha, Rebecca (Mort) and Doug Appelgren of Olathe, Kansas, Jacob and Erica (Luptak) Mort of Albany Texas. Judson and Katy Farrell of Gretna, Maureen Farrell of Kansas City. Nine great grandchildren Brianna, Jackson, Brooklyn, Derek, Maci, Britney, Emery, Brax, Trax and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his wife Laura, parents Floyd and Helen Mort, his sister Betty Rowe, her husband Cecil, and their son Dale Rowe.Funeral Services 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Pawnee City, Nebraska with Reverend Tim Llewellyn officiating. Visitation on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery with military honors provided by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post #168, Pawnee City, VFW Dalton-McHugh Post # 5289, Pawnee City.
