Kenneth Edward Ideus was born on May 23, 1950 in Beatrice, and passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 70 in Simons Town, South Africa. He attended Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell, during his youth. Ken attended Olney Country School and Filley High School. He received his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Social Psychology from Dana College in Blair, and his PHD in Corporate Education from Boston University. His career began in Omaha, and led him to Salt Lake City, UT, Helena, MT, Anchorage, AK, London, England and all over the world. Ken was passionate about his career in the development of human potential within themselves and as a contributor to the organizations for which they worked. Ken had a beautiful heart filled with generosity and compassion, and an adventurous spirit. He had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and to sing.