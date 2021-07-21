 Skip to main content
Kenneth Epp
Kenneth Epp

Kenneth Lee Epp

A combined Memorial Service for Ken and Erna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Mike McDonald officiating. Cremation for Ken has taken place and a register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation.

