Kenneth Eugene Pinkerton, 86, of Beatrice, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Lincoln. Ken was born August 22, 1933 in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955, where he majored in agriculture and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. After college, Ken farmed in Nebraska and Canada. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959 as a helicopter pilot, then returned to school and graduated from the UNMC College of Dentistry in 1966. He practiced dentistry for four decades, first in Norfolk and Wymore but mostly in Beatrice. Ken married Ardie Young on Dec. 28, 1957, and together they raised seven children and were active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was very involved in the community. Ken was a member of the Southeast Community College Board from 1983 to 1991; a founding member and president of the Gage County Historical Society; member and president of the Beatrice Rotary Club; involved in the Southeast District Dental Society and Beatrice High School Booster Club; and an acolyte at St. Joseph. Music was an important part of his life; that included singing in church choir, playing piano at home and his long involvement with the Homestead Harmonizers barbershop chorus. Ken sang with the full chorus and the Paradox quartet, served as president and was the group's Barbershopper of the Year in 1999. He also enjoyed hunting and keeping a beautiful yard.