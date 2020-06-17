Kenneth Eugene Pinkerton
Kenneth Eugene Pinkerton, 86, of Beatrice, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Lincoln. Ken was born August 22, 1933 in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955, where he majored in agriculture and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. After college, Ken farmed in Nebraska and Canada. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959 as a helicopter pilot, then returned to school and graduated from the UNMC College of Dentistry in 1966. He practiced dentistry for four decades, first in Norfolk and Wymore but mostly in Beatrice. Ken married Ardie Young on Dec. 28, 1957, and together they raised seven children and were active members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was very involved in the community. Ken was a member of the Southeast Community College Board from 1983 to 1991; a founding member and president of the Gage County Historical Society; member and president of the Beatrice Rotary Club; involved in the Southeast District Dental Society and Beatrice High School Booster Club; and an acolyte at St. Joseph. Music was an important part of his life; that included singing in church choir, playing piano at home and his long involvement with the Homestead Harmonizers barbershop chorus. Ken sang with the full chorus and the Paradox quartet, served as president and was the group's Barbershopper of the Year in 1999. He also enjoyed hunting and keeping a beautiful yard.
Ken is survived by sons Ken (Noreen), Mark, Don and Bill (Greta); daughters Jane (Mike) Tobias, Ann (Jim) Mott and Cindy (Keith) Hagel; 21 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister Cecelia Linscott and sisters-in-law Gari Pinkerton and Joyce Young. He was preceded in death by his wife Ardie; parents George and Harriet; brother George; sisters-in-law Bernice (Dwight) Baier, Wanda (Don) Cochran, Evelyn (John) Sorrels; and brothers-in-law Dean Linscott and Bob Young.
Mass of Christian Burial (family only due to pandemic limitations) will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, with Fr. Rand Langhorst and Fr. Robert Barnhill in charge. This service will be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Facebook page. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, with military graveside services provided by Bitting-Norman American Legion Post #27 and the U.S. Air Force. Ken and Ardie's family will greet family and friends at a reception later that day. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A public Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Wearing a mask is recommended at all gatherings but are not required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ken's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel.
