Kenneth Lee Epp

Kenneth Lee Epp, 90, of Fairbury passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on December 15, 1930 in Beatrice. He grew up on the family farm three miles south of Plymouth, attended rural grade school District 9, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1948. Kenneth married Erna Claassen on March 27, 1953. He farmed and raised livestock in rural Jefferson County his entire life. He enjoyed reading, cutting firewood, and general farm work. He attended the Coffee House Ministries in Fairbury.

Survivors include his daughter, Cindy (Charles) Bright; sons, Rodney (Judy) Epp and Brian (Jodi) Epp; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille (Roger) Engbrecht; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Epp and Marilyn (Marvin) Wiens; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Erna (2020); parents, Herman and Frieda Epp; brothers, Richard Epp and Alan (Eunice) Epp; three great-grandchildren, Nick, Ellie and Mia Bright.

A combined Memorial Service for Ken and Erna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Mike McDonald officiating. Cremation for Ken has taken place and a register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.