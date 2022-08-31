Kenneth Moore

Kenneth Wesley Moore, 85 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Beatrice. He was born on August 13, 1937 in Beatrice to George W. and Beulah (Lund) Moore. Kenneth grew up on a farm near Beatrice and attended country school, then graduated from Holmesville High School with the class of 1955. He entered the National Guard in May of 1955 and served until his honorable discharge in 1962. On April 11, 1958, Kenneth was united in marriage to Lois Shaner at First Methodist Church in Wymore. To this union five children, Pamela, Cynthia, Vickie, Michael and Jeffrey were born. They started their family while living on Lois's family farm outside of Holmesville then moved their growing family into Beatrice. Kenneth worked in the construction industry in Lincoln for most of his working career which many of those years was with Kingery Construction. In his retirement he kept busy with mowing Cemeteries with his brother John following in their father's footsteps. He helped go pick up cars for a couple local auto dealerships and other odd jobs. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, gardening, mowing, and woodworking. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and the American Legion Club in Beatrice. He was a volunteer at the Homestead National Monument. They belonged to the Blue Valley Camping Club for many years which they enjoyed many camping adventures. They also spent a couple of winters in Arizona in their camper.