Kenneth Pinkerton

Kenneth Eugene Pinkerton
Mass of Christian Burial (family only due to pandemic limitations) will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, with Fr. Rand Langhorst and Fr. Robert Barnhill in charge. This service will be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Facebook page. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, with military graveside services provided by Bitting-Norman American Legion Post #27 and the U.S. Air Force. Ken and Ardie's family will greet family and friends at a reception later that day. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. Wearing a mask is recommended at all gatherings but are not required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ken's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
