Kenneth Pohlmann

Kenneth F. Pohlmann, 91, of Huntley, IL, died peacefully on January 17, 2023. Ken was born June 4, 1931, in Beatrice to George and Charlotte Pohlmann. He met Katharine Nielsen at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA, and they were married June 8, 1952. A pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, he served two Iowa congregations — American, La Porte City, and Gloria Dei, Cedar Rapids — and three in Illinois — St. Andrew, Glenwood; Bethel, Palatine; and St. Matthew, Itasca. From 1979 to 1987, Ken served as director of confirmation ministry with the Division for Life and Mission in the Congregation of the American Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Ken enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, attending the opera, woodworking, solving crossword puzzles, reading, singing in the church choir and with the Prairie Singers, traveling and camping. He was very grateful that he lived a blessed and independent life, full of family and friends.