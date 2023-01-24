Kenneth Pohlmann

Kenneth F. Pohlmann
Kenneth F. Pohlmann, 91, of Huntley, IL, died peacefully on January 17, 2023. Ken was born June 4, 1931, in Beatrice to George and Charlotte Pohlmann. He met Katharine Nielsen at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA, and they were married June 8, 1952. A pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, he served two Iowa congregations — American, La Porte City, and Gloria Dei, Cedar Rapids — and three in Illinois — St. Andrew, Glenwood; Bethel, Palatine; and St. Matthew, Itasca. From 1979 to 1987, Ken served as director of confirmation ministry with the Division for Life and Mission in the Congregation of the American Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Ken enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, attending the opera, woodworking, solving crossword puzzles, reading, singing in the church choir and with the Prairie Singers, traveling and camping. He was very grateful that he lived a blessed and independent life, full of family and friends.
Ken is survived by his children, Kristine Stewart, Luther (Gisele) Pohlmann and Andrea (Ken) Kulik; grandchildren, James Stewart, Sarah Flick, Heidi (Seth) Trier, Eric (Kara) Pohlmann, Greg Pohlmann, Katharine Carlson, Kristofor Carlson, Kirstin (Matthew) Gonzalez, John Pohlmann and Ryan Pohlmann; 8 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Carlson; daughter-in-law, Vickie Pohlmann; special friend, Adele Wogstad, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Katharine Pohlmann, children Ruth Carlson and Karl Pohlmann, grandchildren Timothy Pohlmann and Alicia Stewart and siblings Martha (Ervin) Haecker, Henry (Fern) Pohlmann and Raymond (Marjorie) Pohlmann.
Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. to time of service 11 a.m. all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main Street, Huntley, IL 60142. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ken's name to the scholarship fund of Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa (wartburgseminary.edu/giving-opportunities). For further information, contact DeFiore Funeral Home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com