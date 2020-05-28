Kenneth W. Brink
View Comments

Kenneth W. Brink

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth W. Brink

Kenneth W. Brink, MSgt USAF (Ret)

May 24, 1953 ~ May 26, 2020

Kenenth W. Brink passed away at the age of 67 on May 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents Edna & Clifford Brink.

Kenneth is survived by wife Diane; children Michael (Heidi) Brink; Melissa Brink;

step-children Charlie (Christine) Baumann and Michelle (Paul) Ackerman;

2 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; Uncle Glenford Kirkey; and several cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 31st , 2:00-5:00 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, June 1st, 10:00 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel

To view a video of the Funeral Service, go to the website below, and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society /cancer.org or American Heart Association / heart.org.

Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha www.heafeyheafey.com

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Brink, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News