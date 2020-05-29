Kenneth W. Brink, MSgt USAF (Ret)
May 24, 1953 ~ May 26, 2020
Kenenth W. Brink passed away at the age of 67 on May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents Edna & Clifford Brink.
Kenneth is survived by wife Diane; children Michael (Heidi) Brink and Melissa Brink;
step-children Charlie (Christine) Baumann and Michelle (Paul) Ackerman;
2 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; Uncle Glenford Kirkey; and several cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 31st , 2:00-5:00 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, June 1st, 10:00 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel
To view a video of the Funeral Service, go to the website below, and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society /cancer.org or American Heart Association / heart.org.
Arrangements by Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE, 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
