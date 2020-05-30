Kenneth W. Brink

Visitation will be Sunday, May 31st , 2:00-5:00 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, June 1st, 10:00 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel

To view a video of the Funeral Service, go to the website below, and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society /cancer.org or American Heart Association / heart.org.