Kenneth W. Sohl
Kenneth W. Sohl, age 77 of Wymore passed away at The Journey House at Tabitha on August 4, 2021. He was born in Odell on August 24, 1943 to William and Marie (Scheele) Sohl. He attended high school in Odell before joining the United States Army. He served his country in the Army for 3 years during the Vietnam War but was stationed in Germany. Upon his return, he held positions in many manufacturing companies in the area. On August 31, 1984, he was united in marriage to Patty Cussins. He enjoyed fishing, Husker football, flowers, and scratch-off lottery tickets. Most of all, Kenny loved his family.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Patty; children, Valerie Lenz and special friend, Merwin Horner of McPherson, KS, Angela Meyer and husband Donnie of Wymore, James Sohl and wife Missy of Beatrice, Aaron Sohl of Wymore, and Colby Sohl of Wymore; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Plantenga, Joshua (Maria) Lenz, Jessica (Mike) Perrett, Brandon Meyer, Preston Meyer, Dalton Meyer, Cody Sohl, Alex Sohl, and Xander Sohl; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Janet) Sohl of Wymore and Lawrence (Norma) Sohl of Beatrice; sister, Janice Whittwer of Falls City; brother-in-law, Richard Roever; many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lynn Sohl; grandson, Jonathon Lenz; brothers, Arlo (Betty) Sohl, and Merlin (Theresa) Sohl; sisters, Patsy Roever, and Shirley (Loren) Wieden; and brother-in-law, Dave Whittwer.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kenny's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.