Kenneth W. Sohl

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kenny's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.