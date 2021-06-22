Kent H. Sampson of Adams died Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born Friday, August 22, 1943 in Steele City, son of Calvin O. and Edith B. (Tripp) Sampson. Kent was the youngest of three brothers, raised in Steele City. He often recalled a childhood of adventure with eldest brother Richard and middle brother David. Those adventures included summers along the Niobrara River, where they assisted their father with his conservation work for the State of Nebraska. In his early years, Kent family planted thousands of trees that remain a vital part of wildlife and soil conservation in the region today. In 1957, he and his parents moved from Steele City to Adams, where his mother taught school for many years. He attended Adams High School, and developed a love of athletics. Before graduating in 1961, Kent competed in football, baseball, basketball, track and field. He excelled in field events and once held the area-wide shotput record. Always proud to call Adams his home, Kent remained close with his high school classmates throughout his life. He was fond of their yearly homecoming events and cherished gathering with his many longtime friends. Kent's connection to his school and his hometown led to years of volunteer work in the community. He was a fixture at high school sporting events, running the clock and keeping score for 40 years. He also enjoyed years of service as a volunteer leader with Boy Scout Troop 280, in Adams.