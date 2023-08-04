Kevin Dean Redfield, 60

Kevin Dean Redfield, 60 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Beatrice Community Hospital.

He was born on September 1, 1962, in Yakima, Washington to Fred and Marilyn “Kay” (Cline) Redfield. Kevin was raised in the Seattle, Washington area where he received his schooling. Kevin graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Washington with the class of 1981. On July 23, 1983, he was united in marriage to Lori Leach at the Faith Tabernacle in Kent, Washington. To this union two sons, Joshua and Matthew were born. Kevin served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1985-1989 at which time they moved back to Yakima, Washington where he was the associate pastor at New Hope Chapel in Yakima. Kevin and Lori moved their family to Nebraska in 1996 and in 1998, Kevin became the senior pastor at the River of Life Church in Wymore, Nebraska.

Kevin is survived by his wife Lori of Beatrice, sons, Joshua Redfield and wife Tami of Lincoln, Matthew Redfield and spouse Levi Voehl of Seward, NE; grandchildren: Lucas, Sarah, Isaiah, and Elizabeth Redfield all of Lincoln, his mother Marilyn “Kay” Cline of Beatrice, brother Randy Redfield and wife Jen of Yakima, WA; mother-in-law Jean Farley of Beatrice, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Chris Hatzenbuehler and Deean Barnes, stepfather Homer Cline, and father-in-law Glen Farley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Church of Christ in Wymore, Nebraska with Pastors Joshua Redfield and Robert McEvers officiating. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the River of Life Church in Wymore. Graveside Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with full military honors conducted. Memorials contributions are suggested to the River of Life Expansion Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwright.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.