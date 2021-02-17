Kevin G. Rehm

Kevin G. Rehm, 53 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on December 25, 1967 in Beatrice to Alvin and Aldene (Bergmeier) Rehm. Kevin was baptized on January 7, 1968 and confirmed on May 23, 1982, both at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1986. Kevin was currently working in the parts department at Carriage Motors in Beatrice. He was a faithful member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beatrice, enjoyed his many friends, was involved in the past with car racing and was a regular at Family Bowl and Social where he was an avid bowler.

Kevin is survived by his brother, Larry; sister, Mary Nitz and husband Rev. Daniel, both of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Susan Rehm of Lincoln; aunt, Arlene Blobaum of Beatrice; nieces and nephews, Adam Nitz and wife Cara of Lakeville, MN, Amy Weichel and husband Dr. Derek of Beatrice, Rev. Aaron Nitz and wife Katie of Cheyenne, WY, Amanda Henning and husband Nicholas of Spring Hill, KS, Katie Rehm, Jon Rehm, both of Lincoln; and many cousins and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roger and James.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. There will be a family prayer service at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.