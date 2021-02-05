Kim L. Linsenmeyer

Kim L. Linsenmeyer, age 59 of Beatrice passed away on February 3, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1961 to Arthur and Patricia (Horstman) Linsenmeyer. She graduated from Wymore High School. Kim worked in the kitchen at Mosaic in Beatrice and the Beatrice State Developmental Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed doing yarnwork, reading, and loved her pets. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and the Beatrice YMCA.

Those left to mourn her passing are her father, Art of Blue Springs; aunts, Barbara Khaleeq, Mary (Mike) Strick, Carolyn Linsenmeyer, and Judy Linsenmeyer; several cousins and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; grandparents, Robert and Audrey Horstman, and Ernest and LeNora Linsenmeyer; and uncles, Roger Linsenmeyer, John Linsenmeyer, and Babrak Khaleeq.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Social distancing is recommended and masks are required. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A memorial has been established to Mosaic with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kim's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.