Kirk Nelson

Kirk A. Nelson

Kirk A. Nelson, 62 years of age, of R. Holmesville, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born on February 16, 1959 at Lexington to Verl and Rosemary (McHargue) Nelson. Kirk served his country in the United States Army from 7-25-77 to 7-24-80 and then again from during the Gulf War 4-2-86 to 4-30-2003 when he retired from active military duty.

Survivors include his parents Verl and Rosemary Nelson of R. Holmesville; former wife Jodi (Brabec) Nelson; 2 daughters Kassie (Adam) Cote and Khyla Nelson; 6 grandchildren Connor, Otto, Jocelyn and Aurora Cote, and Robyn and Oliver Nelson; brother Todd (Valerie) Nelson; sister-in-law Lesli (Chris) Lenners; nephews and nieces Zachary Nelson, Bailey (Jace) Bowhay, Drew (Mallory) Hubka, Ellison Lenners; close family friends Jason & Ally Kreft and their children Logan, Rylie & Judson; and many other close friends.

Celebration of Life reception will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the American Legion in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Kirk's online guest book at www.ghchcapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.