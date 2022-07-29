Kristi Kelle

Kristi A. Kelle

Kristi A. Kelle, 67, of Sterling, died at her home on July, 27, 2022. She was born on April 6, 1955, at Tecumseh. She attended the Sterling schools, where she graduated high school in 1973. She then attended Fairbury Jr. College, where she received a degree as an L.P.N. She was the Director for Nursing at Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice. She married Rick Kelle on May 17, 1981 at Coryell Park near Brock. They lived near Sterling and she worked at numerous places including the Sterling Bank, owned and operated “The Filing Station”, Scotts Café, and was a member of the Sterling Rescue Squad. She also worked at the Tecumseh Prison as a Pharmacy Tech for seven years. She was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling and enjoyed music, baking, and making and sending greeting cards.

Survivors include her husband, Rick of Sterling; son, David of Auburn; honorary co-parent of Angela (Derek) Wilkinson of Table Rock, and Jason (Bethel) Adams of Sterling; two grandchildren, Dawson and Drake Wilkinson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joyce Kruger Scott; parents-in-law, Bill and Leona Kelle; brother, Jim and his wife Barbara Scott.

Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Sterling Cemetery. Memorial services will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt and Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Tim and Viola Lucas in charge. The body will lie in state at the Zink Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and not at the church on Monday. The family will meet and greet friends at Scott's Café on Sunday July 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Zink Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.