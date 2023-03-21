Kristin Kay Blobaum, 48

Kristin Kay Blobaum, 48, of Fairbury Nebraska, went to be with Jesus her Savior Friday, March 17, 2023, at Jefferson Community Health Center in Fairbury, Nebraska. She was born to Roger and Marjorie Blobaum on January 20, 1975.

Soon after her birth, she was taken to the University Medical Center in Omaha, where they repaired an opening in her spine as she was born with spina bifida. Even though she spent her years on this earth in a wheelchair, she never complained or expressed regret at not being able to walk as others do.

Kristin believed in Jesus as her Savior at an early age. She loved the Lord and would listen to His Word on her tablet.

When Kristin was young, she memorized Philippians and shared it with the congregation. She had a special memory for names and rescued her mother many times when trying to come up with the name of someone.

Kindness was very much a part of Kristin. She always said thank you when she was given anything from a drink to her tablet.

Oh, how she loved listening to her pastor, Pastor Paul Carpenter. It was something she did not want to miss, often repeating and listening again to the same message. She was so very thankful for his visits to the hospital in Lincoln three times, at Beatrice hospital and Fairbury hospital, as well as at her home. Those times were so special to her.

Another thing that was very important to her was prayer. She did not want to eat her meal without praying first.

Kristin had an incredibly tender heart that empathized easily with those around her. She constantly responded to the emotions of the people she was close to from crying when people were upset to joyously laughing along with others. Kristin took care to ask questions about people's lives and enjoyed seeing pictures from the places they traveled.

She loved listening to music from the Collingsworth family, Booth Brothers, and Gaither music, etc. She knew the words and would sing along with them.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Kevin Blobaum of Peru, NE, sister Kimberly Tegtmeier and husband Tim of Burchard, NE, nieces, Reyana & Larissa, nephew Tyler, aunt and uncle Barbara and Bill Hewitt of Ephrata, Washington, aunt and uncle Jim and Nora Engelman of Port Washington, Wisconsin, and aunt and uncle Gerald and Julie Blobaum.

Kristin was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Doris Engelman and Hugo and Anna Blobaum.

A Celebration of Kristin's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Jansen Bible Church, Jansen, Nebraska, with her pastor, Pastor Paul Carpenter, officiating. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall with everyone invited. Gerdes-Meyer is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com