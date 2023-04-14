Kyle Lantz, 91 of Pawnee City, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Kearney, Nebraska at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home. He was born on May 5, 1931 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Leonard and Maudie (Hartman) Lantz.

Services 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the United Methodist Church, Pawnee City, NE, Pastor Kim officiating. Visitation on Tuesday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 pm. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE. Interment at the Virginia Cemetery, Virginia, Nebraska. Memorial to family choice. Online condolence may be at www.wherrymortuary.com