Lance Hobelman

Lance L. Hobelman

Lance L. Hobelman, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away June 11, 2022 at his home. He was born December 25, 1946 at the home of his parents Walter and Betty Hobelman of Wymore. He married Charlene Miller daughter of John and Marguerite of Ewing on May 5, 1973.

He is survived by his children Rudolph (Bonnie) Hobelman, Edmund Hobelman, and Margaret (Jason) Burkholder; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Nancy), Wayne, David (Kathy); sister Joy (Don) Longwell.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Miller-Long V.F.W. Post #3606, 3340 West "A" Street, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers in care of the V.F.W. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.