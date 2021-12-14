Larry A. Baker (US Army Colonel Retired), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the INOVA Heart & Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. Larry was born July 3, 1937 in Beatrice. His 25-year career with the US Army Ordnance Corp took him to assignments in the Pentagon, various US military installations, Germany, the Middle East and Asia. After retiring from his military career 1959 - 1984, he owned and operated two Dairy Queen franchised restaurants in Northern Virginia until 1996.