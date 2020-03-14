Larry Banahan
Larry Lee Banahan

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Fairbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Vic Peterson officiating. No visitation but a book will be available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the Fairbury United Methodist Church or the Beatrice Community Hospice with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

